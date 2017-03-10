Milli Majlis raises question about control over Wikipedia

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) raised question concerning control over Wikipedia online encyclopedia.

Report informs, lawmaker Malahat Ibrahimgizi told at today’s plenary meeting of the parliament that Wikipedia internet resource provides distorted information on Azerbaijan.

She stressed the importance of control over this area: “Information about Azerbaijan territories, personalities have been distorted. For instance, Ganja was presented as Armenian city. These must be controlled”.

Member of parliamentary committee on Legal policy and state building Vusal Huseynov also told that information related to Azerbaijan are distorted: “But it is difficult to solve these issues within legal frame. Society should be active. It is not right to demand this from control bodies”.

Deputy minister of transport, communication and high technologies Elmir Valizade told that last time Wikipedia has been eliminated as reliable source of information.