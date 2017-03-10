Milli Majlis passes draft law 'On preschool education' at second reading

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis passed draft law "On preschool education".

Report informs, draft was discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

The draft law consists of 5 chapters and 24 articles.

According to the law, state, municipalities, Azerbaijani legal persons and citizens may act as founder of preschool education institution. Preschool education institution will be issued perpetual license. Only highly educated persons with at least 5 years of experience in this field can be appointed as head of the institution.

The draft law will determine principles of state policy in the field of preschool education as well as organizational and legal and economic framework.

The draft says that licenses of the institutions will be annulled, if legal and physical persons, providing services in the field of preschool education violate objectives of education and fail to fulfill requirements of relevant state standards.

After discussions, the draft law put to vote at the second reading and passed.