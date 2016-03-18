Milli Majlis passes a bill "On Amendments to the Convention on Physical Protection of Nuclear Material"

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ At today's plenary session of Milli Majlis discussed bill on "Amendment to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material"..

Report informs, information about the bill was given by the First Deputy Chairman of the Parliament, Chairman of the Committee on Defense, Security and the fight against Corruption, Ziyafat Asgarov.

He noted that the Convention was adopted in 1979: "Azerbaijan has acceded to the Convention in December 2003.In 2005, the amendment was accepted. Amendments to the Convention also discussed at today's meeting.

The essence of the amendments is to enhance the transportation requirements, storage of nuclear materials.It also sets out the principles that prescribe the duties of States. I believe that the amendment is fully in line with national interests of Azerbaijan.

MP Azay Guliyev said that in the coming days the international summit on nuclear security to be held in the United States.

Other members - Tahir Kerimli, Khanhuseyn Kazimli, Hikmat Mammadov, Elman Nasirov also welcomed the ratification of the amendments to the Convention.

The draft law on amendments to the Convention was adopted by a vote.