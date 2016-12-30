Milli Majlis' department chief dismissed - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Latif Huseynov, the head of state building legislation department of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has been dismissed.

Report informs, L.Huseynov resigned at own request due to re-assignment to another position.

Mirhashim Seyid appointed to this position. Formerly he worked as deputy head of state building legislation department of “Milli Majlis”.

Head of sector in state building legislation department of Milli Majlis Fuad Mammadov was appointed as deputy head of the department.

Head of Milli Majlis apparatus Safa Mirzayev presented new head and his deputy to the staff.

Notably, election of judges to European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) took place during plenary session of European Council Parliamentary Assembly on October 11. The head of state building legislation department of Milli Majlis Latif Huseynov was elected as Azerbaijani representatives in European Court. He will start at his new position in January 2017.

Khanlar Hajiyev represents Azerbaijan in European Court since year 2003.