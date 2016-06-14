Milli Majlis approves the right to deferment from military service to bachelors, masters and doctoral

The document will come into force after the law to be signed by President of Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ At today's plenary session of Milli Majlis the draft amendments to the law "On Military Duty and Military Service” has been reviewed.

Report informs, informing about the project, the Vice-Speaker, Chairman of the parliamentary committee on Defense, Security and the Fight against Corruption Ziyafat Asgarov said that still a deferment from military service only provided for undergraduate students. The amendment to the Article 21 of the law, will provide the right also for bachelors, masters and doctoral.

In addition, the right to deferment from military service before graduation will be provided by the receiving full-time education abroad undergraduate students as well as students in the residency (internship) and those receiving higher basic medical education.

Another proposed change in the law is related to the provision of respite from military conscription for those wishing to continue their studies in the scientific organizations of Azerbaijan.

Thus, regardless of the organizational and legal form and form of ownership, the postponement of the military service till the end of training will be provided to the receiving full-time education abroad for students of undergraduate, graduate and residency, as well as students in the residency (internship) persons receiving higher basic medical education, as well as students studying in licensed and accredited scientific organizations established by the relevant executive authorities.

The project was voted on and adopted.

