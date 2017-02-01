Milli Majlis approves composition of two commissions

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The composition of Disciplinary and Accounting commissions of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has been approved.

Report informs, the issue discussed at today's plenary session of the Parliament.

The composition of the parliamentary committees remains unchanged.

As before, MPs Aghajan Abiyev, Khanlar Fatiyev, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Mirkazim Kazimov, Sattar Mohbaliyev, Fazil Mustafa and Kamran Nabizadeh will be represented at the Disciplinary Commission.

Composition of Accounting Commission of the legislative body consists of MPs Fattah Heydarov, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Rafael Huseynov, Khanhuseyn Kazimli, Zahid Oruj, Sadagat Valiyeva and Mikhail Zabelin.