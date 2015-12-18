 Top
    Milli Majlis adopts draft on giving additional rights to committee chairs

    Giving right to simultaneous membership of two committees at the same time discussed

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Draft on granting the right to an extraordinary speech to Milli Majlis (MM) committee chairs at the plenary session of Parliament was discussed at plenary session of Parliament.

    Report informs, in accordance with proposed draft amendment to Milli Majlis Internal Charter, committee chairs are granted right to extraordinary speech of Parliament's plenary session.

    Under current Charter, President of Azerbaijan and President of the Parliament and their deputies have right to an extraordinary speech at the meeting of the MM.

    In addition, in the meeting granting right to simultaneous membership of the two committees discussed.

    Drafts put to vote after discussions and adopted. 

