MIA officials visited Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ The high officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has visited Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of July 2 - police officers professional holiday.

Report informs, under leadership of Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel General Ramil Usubov, MIA Board members, chiefs of main department, department and service as well as officials attended the event.

Firstly, MIA management visited grave of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, laid flowers at the monumental complex, pay tribute to the memory of renowned ophthalmologist Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then 'Eternal Flame' monument visited in Alley of Martyrs of brave fighters who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.