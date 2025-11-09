MFA: Tricolor flag embodies Azerbaijan's rich history and bright future

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a congratulatory message on its official X page on the occasion of November 9 – National Flag Day, Report informs.

In the post, the ministry extended sincere congratulations to all citizens and Azerbaijanis around the world, emphasizing that the tricolor flag is an eternal symbol of the nation's independence, sovereignty, and unity.

"The love and devotion to this sacred symbol are passed down from generation to generation. The colors of our flag reflect the principles that guide Azerbaijan's dignified representation on the international stage," the statement reads.

The ministry also honored the memory of those who sacrificed their lives so that the national flag could proudly wave across the country, including in the liberated territories.

"May our flag always fly high," the message concluded.