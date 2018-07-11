MFA: Murder of officers is betrayal, given that Azerbaijan is at war

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to the families of police officers who died in Ganja yesterday.

Report informs, Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev told journalists.

"Some countries, along with Armenia, made provocative unsuccessful attempts to break the stability of a successfully developing Azerbaijan. Murder of officers is betrayal, given that Azerbaijan is at war. We call on the entire Ganja youth to be vigilant and not to allow such provocations, "H. Hajiyev said.