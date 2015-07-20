Members of Azerbaijani Parliament leave for vacation

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the internal regulations of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), deputies leave for vacation.

Report informs, corresponding to the Law "On the deputy status", members of Azerbaijani parliament were paid allowance equal to 2 months salary for treatment and vacation during the holidays.

Holiday wages in sum of 4 500 AZN allocated for Parliament Speaker, 3 600 AZN for committee chairmen, 3 825 AZN for deputy chairman of the parliament, 4 050 AZN for first deputy chairman, and ordinary MPs receive an allowance in sum of 3, 150 AZN.

Vacation of MPs will last up toAugust 30, 2015.