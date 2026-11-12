Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Constitution Day of Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 12 November, 2026
- 08:32
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First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts marking November 12 – Constitution Day.
Report presents the post:
Mehriban Əliyeva sosial şəbəkə hesabında Konstitusiya Günü münasibətilə paylaşım edib
Мехрибан Алиева поделилась публикацией по случаю Дня Конституции
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