Mehriban Aliyeva shares video of 'Triumphal Arch' in the sky over Hajigabul
Domestic policy
- 09 November, 2026
- 19:56
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Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared video and photo materials from her visit to the Hajigabul District on her social media page.
According to Report, the video shows a rainbow, which Mehriban Aliyeva called the "Triumphal Arch."
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Video
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