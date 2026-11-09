Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Mehriban Aliyeva shares video of 'Triumphal Arch' in the sky over Hajigabul

    Domestic policy
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 19:56
    Mehriban Aliyeva shares video of 'Triumphal Arch' in the sky over Hajigabul

    Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared video and photo materials from her visit to the Hajigabul District on her social media page.

    According to Report, the video shows a rainbow, which Mehriban Aliyeva called the "Triumphal Arch."

    Mehriban Aliyeva
    Video
    Hacıqabul səmasında "Zəfər Tağı" – Mehriban Əliyevadan paylaşım
    Video
    Мехрибан Алиева поделилась кадрами "Арки Победы" в небе над Гаджигабулом
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

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