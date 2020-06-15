Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Salvation Day

The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Salvation Day.

In a post on her official Instagram account Mehriban Aliyeva says: "Dear fellow countrymen, I congratulate and extend my best wishes to each of you on the occasion of the National Salvation Day. May peace and tranquility always reign in our Motherland! May Azerbaijan's independence, our people's freedom will be eternal! I wish each of you the best of health and happiness!"

Azerbaijan is celebrating the Day of National Salvation today.

Report informs that great leader Heydar Aliyev announced the future development strategy of the Azerbaijani statehood in the meeting held on June 15, 1993, and this day entered the history of Azerbaijan as the Day of National Salvation, so Azerbaijan statehood has escaped the danger of disappearance.

Heydar Aliyev, who returned to power for the second time with the Azerbaijani people's request, was elected the chairman of the Supreme Soviet. Thus, tensions and confrontations that lasted for many years had weakened, and the country survived the threat of civil war and collapsing. National liberation philosophy, in its broad sense, ensures the existence of Azerbaijan and its greatest historical achievement.

If gaining independence was the first term, the second important issue was maintaining and promoting sovereignty, and it became a reality thanks to the will of the national leader. He created the concept of Azerbaijani national statehood. Despite all obstacles, public-political stability has been restored in the country as soon as possible.

On June 20, 1993, Heydar Aliyev held a briefing for local and foreign journalists to convey the truth of Azerbaijan to the world community. On June 21, he met with diplomats from several countries. The policy pursued in this area had removed the republic from the information blockade. The world-wide idea about Azerbaijan changed positively. The great potential of Heydar Aliyev became the guarantee of Azerbaijan's independence in such a difficult political period. The national leader's identity, personal political power, determination, and charisma ended the political crisis, and the integration of Azerbaijan into the world community began.

In 1997, members of the Milli Majlis proposed to include June 15 to the calendar as the National Salvation Day of Azerbaijan, and the parliament approved this proposal. Since then, Heydar Aliyev's return to power has been celebrated as the National Salvation Day.