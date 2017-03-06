CEC terminates deputy mandate of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva - UPDATED

© President.az

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy mandate of Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was terminated.

Report informs, appeal made by Mehriban Aliyeva for termination of her deputy mandate was reviewed at today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

CEC chairman Mazahir Panahov said that Mehriban Aliyeva has been appointed First Vice-President of Azerbaijan: "I'd like to congratulate her on the occasion of this appointment. She was elected as a Member of Milli Majlis 3 times. Mehriban Aliyeva has fulfilled her obligations at high level and was known as the most active member of the Azerbaijani Parliament. Mehriban Aliyeva is the closest associate of President Ilham Aliyev".

The meeting adopted a decision to terminate deputy mandate of Mehriban Aliyeva.

***16:06

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has appealed to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for termination of her deputy mandate.

Report informs, appeal will be considered at today's meeting of the CEC and a decision will be made.

Notably, Mehriban Aliyeva was elected a member of the Parliament from Khazar Constituency No.14 in the 2015 V convocation Milli Majlis elections. On February 21 of this year, M.Aliyeva was appointed to the post of First Vice-President according to the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In accordance with Item 4 of Article 89 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, deputy of Milli Majlis of the Azerbaijan Republic looses his/her mandate on taking position in state bodies. The person shall appeal to the CEC and the CEC shall review the appeal within two months and adopt a decision to terminate the mandate of a deputy.