Meetings of Azerbaijani Parliament committees start today

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Committees of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Mejlis) started to their activities in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the meeting of the Regional Affairs Committee to be held today. There are 8 issues in the committee's agenda.

The meeting will focus on works done by the committee in last session, report will be heard and the work schedule for the 2015 fall session to be approved.

Term of office at Milli Mejlis's fifth convocation expires on November 1, 2015.The parliamentary elections will be held on the same day.