Mazahir Panahov: Citizens with names missing on electoral list can also vote

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ "There is no problem with voter lists in Azerbaijan. Someone may not be in the voter list, which is normal”.

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at today's press conference.

He said that the absence of the voter's name on the electoral list does not hinder the voting of that citizen: "Sometimes people avoid applying to include their names in voter list. We urge them not to be be indifferent to it. These facts cannot shade the election process. Citizens wishing to participate in the voting but whose names are missing on electoral list can submit documents to the polling station and vote”.