    Mazahir Panahov: CEC not received any complaints on voting process

    CEC Chairman: International observation missions positively assessed voting process

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The Central Election Commission has not received any complaints regarding the voting".

    Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference on the results of the referendum on September 26 to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    According to him, international observation missions have positively assessed the voting process: "The voting was organized and conducted at high level. We are cooperating with the state authorities as they bear certain responsibilities regarding the voting. I'd like to thank all the authorities. They professionally took part in management of the processes".

    M. Panahov noted that the protocols will be investigated, the CEC will review, if any complaints are received. 

