Mazahir Panahov: Azerbaijani media objectively reflected referendum process

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani mass media objectively reflected referendum process. This statement was made by Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC), Report informs.

He stated that no negative incident was registered during the campaign.

Chairman of CEC mentioned that referendum aimed at amendments to Constitution of Azerbaijan Republic held on September 26 in conformity with presidential decree. 29 articles of constitution were subject to amendments, he noted.

"All necessary prerequisites for voting were provided, electoral commissions fulfilled their duties. Voter turnout was high.”

M.Panahov noted that CEC arranged trainings for local commissions and as a result voting met international standards.