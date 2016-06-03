 Top
    Masters and doctoral students in Azerbaijan will be given the right to deferment from military service

    A new bill entered to the parliament at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ A new bill entered to the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) at the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    Report was told by the member of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security and the Fight against Corruption, MP Zahid Oruj.

    According to him, to ensure the continuous education and training of qualified personnel changes are proposed to the law "On Military Duty and Military Service": "Henceforth, Article 21.1.4 of the current legislation provides for deferral of military service not only to bachelors, masters, and we also doctoral students. In addition, the right to deferment from military service before graduation will be provided by the receiving full-time education abroad undergraduate students, as well as students in the residency (internship) and those receiving higher basic medical education."

