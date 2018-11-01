Madat Guliyev gives instructions to members of State Commission State Comission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of the State Security Service Colonel General Madat Guliyev instructed the members of the commission at the event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the activities of the State Comission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

According to Report, Guliyev said that members of the commission should work more seriously: "Although the State Commission's activity is considered satisfactory, I have the requirements as the chairman of the commission. My main dissatisfaction is that the contact among the members of the commission is weak. We must understand that the work deals with human fate."

The chairman of the commission noted that Armenia is used by the international players, and Azerbaijan informs the world community about Armenia’s actions. "As a result of the policy pursued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenia’s face is disclosed. I am sure that the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia will be liberated."