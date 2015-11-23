Madat Guliyev congratulates justice employees - PHOTOS

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 22, the Justice Employees Day, the Justice Ministry held a ceremony on the occasion of the professional holiday.

Report was told in the press service of the Justice Ministry.

Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council Fikret Mammadov, the chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev, Chairman of the Supreme Court Ramiz Rzayev, Madat Guliyev, who now serves as National Security Minister, the Ministry staff, and representatives of civil society and the media also attended the event.

First, a short documentary film on activities of the judiciary has been shown.

The Minister of Justice, F.Mammadov congratulated employees and mentioned that this holiday was founded by national leader Heydar Aliyev. And this holiday has been celebrated for more than 16 years.

Madat Guliyev stressed that Heydar Aliyev always paid attention to the legal and judicial fields. M.Guliyev also noted that President Ilham Aliyev's awarding of staff, on the eve of the day is a great illustration of his attention and care.