Long-term mission of CIS observers to arrive in Azerbaijan in March

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The observers mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for the extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be headed by the Chairman of the Executive Committee, the CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev.

The head of the staff of the mission of CIS observers, Yevgeny Sloboda told Report.

He stressed that appeals had been sent to the countries of the Commonwealth, to the parliaments of Belarus and Russia, so that they could nominate their representatives to the observers’ mission from the CIS.

Yevgeny Sloboda said that the CIS will form a long-term and short-term observation missions for elections in Azerbaijan: "We will arrive in Baku on March 20. We will have a full-time mission to work – both for long and short terms".

Notably, extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.