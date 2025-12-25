Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva share holiday joy with children at "Clean World" shelter

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    On December 24, a festive celebration was organized for children living at the "Clean World" shelter, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva took part in the event.

    Santa Claus, the Snow Maiden, and fairy-tale characters entertained the children, creating joyful moments and a festive atmosphere.

    To ensure the children's safe and comfortable transportation to and from school, Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva presented a new bus to the shelter.

    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva then presented gifts to the children and shared their joy.

