Leadership of Azerbaijani Media and Broadcasting Council attends World Media Summit in China

The leadership of Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council is attending the opening ceremony of the 7th World Media Summit in Beijing, the capital of China, the Council told Report.

Under the theme "Media in the Age of Intelligence: From Consensus to Action," the summit will provide a platform for exchanging views on expanding access to artificial intelligence, the transformation of global media, media dialogue and cooperation to ensure a safer world.

Discussions will also cover the role of AI in intercivilizational communication, the future of global communications governance, and Beijing's experience in development and modernization.

The summit programme includes a plenary session, thematic forums and seminars, as well as various visits offering participants an opportunity to gain a closer insight into Beijing's rich cultural heritage and modern development.

The World Media Summit was established in 2009 at the initiative of nine leading media organizations. Its inaugural meeting was held in Beijing in October of that year. The summit serves as a high-level platform for dialogue and cooperation among global media organizations, think tanks, governments, companies and international organisations.