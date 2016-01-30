Law on Restriction of the Right of Privacy of Premises by the Police to be amended in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Law on Restriction of the Right of Privacy of Premises by the Police will be amended.

Report informs for this reason Police Act of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be amended.

According to the project, the police will not be able to limit the freedom of the person who committed an administrative violation.

Police officer will be entitled to access premises against the will of the residents only in cases stipulated by the Code of Administrative Violations. Moreover, 24th article of Police Act of the Republic of Azerbaijan will also be amended.