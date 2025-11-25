Keys to new homes presented to residents returning to Tazabina village of Khojaly
- 25 November, 2025
- 14:15
Residents who have returned to the village of Tфzabina in the Khojaly district have been presented with keys to their new homes.
According to Report"s correspondent in Khojaly, the key-handover ceremony was attended by staff from the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankandi, as well as in the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, along with representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.
Today, 16 families consisting of 66 people returned to their native village. As a result, the total number of residents in Tezabina has now reached 567.
