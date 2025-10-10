Keys handed over to 28 families in Tazabina village, Khojaly – UPDATED
Domestic policy
- 10 October, 2025
- 14:24
Keys to new homes were handed over to another group of former internally displaced persons who arrived in Tazabina village of the Khojaly district.
According to Report"s Karabakh bureau, the key handover ceremony was attended by staff of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankandi, as well as in the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, along with representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.
At this stage, 28 families – totaling 126 people – have returned to Tazabina village.
