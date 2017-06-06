Kamran Aliyev: International organizations highly appreciate works carried out against corruption in Azerbaijan

© Report.az

Baku. 6 June.REPORT.AZ/ "Fight against corruption is a state policy in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Kamran Aliyev, Deputy Azerbaijani Prosecutor General, Chief of the Anti-Corruption General Directorate under Prosecutor General, said at the 3rd Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Organizations and Ombudsmen of the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Member States in Baku.

He said that three-tiered system of courts exists in Azerbaijan: "International organizations highly appreciate works carried out against corruption in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani brand "ASAN service" operates in the country. Establishment of this authority is an important step in the fight against corruption. Azerbaijan cooperates with civil society, international organizations in this field".

K.Aliyev noted that holding of the 3rd Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Organizations and Ombudsmen of the ECO Member States in Baku will contribute to this area.