Justice Ministry staff visit Victory Park in Baku
Domestic policy
- 08 November, 2026
- 18:21
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Azerbaijani Justice Ministry staff visited Victory Park in Baku to mark Victory Day on November 8, Report informs, citing the ministry.
They laid flowers at the Victory Monument and honored the memory of the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
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