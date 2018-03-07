 Top
    ITV channel unveils paid campaign prices for presidential elections

    Maximum 50 AZN per second may be paid
    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV) has announced the prices for propogation during pre-election campaign with regard to April 11 presidential elections.

    Report informs, minimum price for a second of speech at ITV channel will be made by a candidate nominated for presidency and his/her authorized representative is 20 AZN. The maximum cost per second is 50 AZN.

    In ITV radio should be paid minimum 7 AZN, maximum 25 AZN per second.

    Notably, the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company will also allocate free airtime to candidates registered to the presidency.

    Pre-election campaign starts on March 19.

