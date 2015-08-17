Responsibility on Internet clubs on the issue of control over children proposed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Internet-clubs are places where children are more uncontrolled", Report was told by head of scientific sector "Problems of Internet study" at Institute of Information Technology Rasim Mahmudov.

According to him in the absence of parents from home, or even if being at home, children sometimes looking for a place that is out of control and such places are often Internet-clubs."Now the biggest problem with Internet clubs is a lack of control over children. Internet clubs are interested in increasing the number of clients, so they do not intend to put any ban. Of course, sometimes the police monitors, make a verbal warning. However, this issue should find its solution at the legislative level. Therefore, responsibility on Internet clubs on monitoring children must be imposed".