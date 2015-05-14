Israeli Ambassador meets Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov met with Rafael Harpaz, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the guest, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly emphasized successful development of the bilateral relations between Israel and Azerbaijan and wished the diplomat every success for his future diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

Expressing his gratitude for the cordial welcome and hospitality, the Ambassador expressed satisfaction with his next visit to Nakhchivan, the homeland of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The sides had comprehensive exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest.