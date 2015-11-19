​Ilhamiyya Rza: 'Political Club 125' completed its mission

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ "I think that the 'Political Club 125' has been organized for the parliamentary elections. However, it failed to achieve its goals."

Ilhamiyya Rza, the chairman of 'Political Club 125' stated this to Report.

The 'Political Club 125' was established in 2014. The main goal in creating the club was to participate in the past parliamentary elections on November 1, 2015. Despite the involvement of members in the elections, they failed to win the right to be represented in the parliament.