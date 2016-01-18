​Ilham Aliyev: Instigators and mongers will be severely punished

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Lowering prices for bread and flour is a social initiative. First of all, we are doing this considering state of people who are in a difficult situation. In the future, we will try to provide maximum transparency in this direction. People using the current situation in their own economic or political interests will be punished. Instigators and mongers will be severely punished."

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated at a meeting devoted to solution of economic and social problems, January 18.

"We will protect success Azerbaijan has achieved in recent years. We cannot let someone take advantage of this situation in their own interests", President said.