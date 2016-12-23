Heydar Aliyev Foundation donates holiday gifts over 165 000 low-income families

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is presenting holiday gifts to low-income families on the occasion of December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day of and New Year. The project, carried out at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation President Mehriban Aliyeva, covers all families receiving targeted social assistance across the country.

Report informs, starting from December 23, holiday gifts of various food products by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation were launched to be distributed to the families receiving targeted social assistance in all the regions and cities.

As a part of the project, over 165 000 low-income families will be presented holiday gifts by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been established on the grounds of the nation’s wish to express its esteem for the memory of Heydar Aliyev, who entered our history as a builder of an independent state, and the necessity of reflecting his rich moral heritage, underlining the importance for our country of the philosophy of Azerbaijanism and cultivating the national statehood ideas in our children.

Starting its activity since 2004, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been actively participating in building a new society and contributing to the social and economic development of the country, by implementing various projects in spheres such as education, public health, culture, sports, science and technology, environment, and social and other spheres.

President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is Azerbaijan's First Lady, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.