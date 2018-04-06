Head of Staff: 221 members of CIS mission will observe elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ On the day of elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 221 members of the CIS mission will observe the voting process.

The Head of the staff of the CIS observation mission Yevgeny Sloboda told Report.

"The mission intends to monitor the elections in almost all electoral districts of Azerbaijan. We intend to cover everything," Sloboda said.

He also mentioned that the Head of the observation mission, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev will arrive in Baku on April 10.

Notably, long-term mission of CIS observers has arrived in Azerbaijan on March 20.

The presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.