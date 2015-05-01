Head of NGO: Question of Armenia's membership in international organizations should be reconsidered

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 3 the world community will witness another violation of the norms and principles of international law. On this date the separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh are planned so-called "parliamentary elections". On Friday he told reporters chairman of the "Support the development of youth "Düşüncə" Public Association,Emil Huseynli.

According to him, the so-called "elections" against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Azerbaijani state, are the result of the ruling in the world of double standards.

Huseynli said that if the countries co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group, the authoritative international organizations worked on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the norms and principles of international law, we would not have to witness a political show, created by the separatist regime and Armenia.

According to him, the main reason for having a place of tension and existence of hotbeds of conflict in the world today are the principles of international law are controlled by the interests of a number of states."If the international community at the time condemned Armenia if the international organizations do not disclose embrace predatory state, there would not be Serzh Sargsyan, who came to power at the expense of the blood of tens of thousands of people", - said the head of the Association.

As the head of the NGO, conducted in the Nagorno-Karabakh so-called "elections" are prolonging the existence of the separatist regime."Political and economic sanctions should be taken against Armenia. Due to aggressive policy, question of membership of Armenia in international organizations should be reconsidered ", said E.Huseynli.