Hajibala Abutalibov: "Tension in Badamdar sliding zone has not decreased"

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Landslide at Badamdar – 20th Area motor road, Baku continues, tension has not decreased, Deputy Prime Minister Hajibala Abutalibov said.

According to Report, he said cracks on the walls of eight of the 11 houses in that area has grown: You know, there are cracks in the yards, all of them have lighthouses. There is a collapse in the area.”

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, residents living in the area were relocated: “Our main work was the relocation of people. The water, electricity and gas supply of the area have been completely stopped. We try to reduce tension. Water withdrawals from 6 wells have started. As a result, the water level dropped from 232 to 64 meters. But it is temporarily and if we stop the pumps, the level of water will rise again. "

Notably, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) has established a Supervisory Board in order to strengthen the control over the sliding process on the outskirts of the Badamdar – 20th Area motor road and to organize regular observations.