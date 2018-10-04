Gudrat Shukurov dismissed from post of General Director at Lifttemir Association

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Gudrat Shukurov has been dismissed from the post of General Director of Lifttemir Association under the Baku City Executive Power (BSC).

Report informs that the deputy director of the city executive power, acting head of Baku City Executive Power, Eldar Azizov signed a decree in this regard.

No appointment to the position has yet been made.

Notably, Shukurov's name was mentioned in scandalous cases in the press.

Nowadays, inspections are underway in all structures of the Baku City Executive Power including Baku Lifttemir Association.

Notably, Eldar Azizov has been appointed as the deputy head of the Baku City Executive Power by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev on July 16, 2018.