General Prosecutor's Office: Complex measures underway to investigate 1988 Sumgayit events

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Sumgayit events" section is available on the website of the General Prosecutor's Office describing the horricides committed by the Armenian Armed Forces and other military units of Armenia in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and other territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as crimes committed by Armenian and pro-Armenian forces in Sumgayit city.

Head of the press service of the General Prosecutor’s Office Eldar Sultanov said at a press conference in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

He said that visiting the section it is possible to get acquainted with the investigative materials, as well as to watch films translated into several languages, reflecting Armenian atrocities.

Sultanov noted that a complex investigation measures are underway by an investigative-operational group including officials of the Genereal Prosecutor’s Office, Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and State Security Service (SSS) to determine perpertrators of the riots and their abettors.