    General Emin Shakinski appointed to the new position

    New appointment was made at Azerbaijani interior authority

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ New appointment was made at the internal affairs authority in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Chairman of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Police Major General Emin Shakinski has been appointed the Chief of the Traffic Police Department of the Ministry.

    Notably, the former head of the Traffic Police Department was the Police Major General Jeyhun Hasanov. Last week, he was appointed the Deputy Justice Minister, Chief of Penitentiary Service in Azerbaijan.

