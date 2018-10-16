Flag Museum opens in Lerik

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Flag Museum in Lerik.

Report informs that the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.

The Flag Museum and the National Flag Complex, where the flag flies on a 36m-high flagpole, are situated in the Heydar Aliyev Square in the center of the city of Lerik. The construction of the museum started in March, 2018, and ended this August.

The museum occupies a total area of 1200 square metres. The museum has an exhibition hall, the administrative and auxiliary rooms.

The museum`s collection features the map and flags of the khanate period in Azerbaijan, medieval warriors` clothing, coats of arms of the Azerbaijani cities dating back to the 19th century, ancient metal coins, constitutions, emblems, flags, postage stamps, orders and medals relating to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Azerbaijan SSR and independent Republic of Azerbaijan.