First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends groundbreaking ceremony for residential complex for IDP families in Garadagh

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony to lay a foundation stone for a residential complex for IDP families has been held in Lokbatan settlement, Garadagh district, Baku city.
Report informs, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.
The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan laid the foundation stone for the complex.
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the ceremony.
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov, project manager at Paşa Inshaat Kamil Aliyev, and IDP from Shusha district Vasila Khalilova made speeches.
