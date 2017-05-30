First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends groundbreaking ceremony for residential complex for IDP families in Garadagh

© Azertag.az

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony to lay a foundation stone for a residential complex for IDP families has been held in Lokbatan settlement, Garadagh district, Baku city.

Report informs, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan laid the foundation stone for the complex.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the ceremony.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov, project manager at Paşa Inshaat Kamil Aliyev, and IDP from Shusha district Vasila Khalilova made speeches.