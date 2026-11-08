First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of Victory Day

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First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has sharedp a post on her official Instagram account on the occasion of Victory Day.

According to Report, the post reads:

"Today we celebrate Victory Day with great pride! We are immensely grateful to our President, our brave soldiers, officers, and veterans! Thank you very much for your heroism, valor, courage, and fortitude, and for allowing us to celebrate this holiday as a victorious nation!

I honor the bright memory of our heroic sons who fell for the Motherland with deep respect and wish patience to their families and loved ones! May peace and tranquility always reign in Azerbaijan!

With deep respect and love, Your MEHRIBAN."