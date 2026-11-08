Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of Victory Day

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 09:02
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of Victory Day

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has sharedp a post on her official Instagram account on the occasion of Victory Day.

    According to Report, the post reads:

    "Today we celebrate Victory Day with great pride! We are immensely grateful to our President, our brave soldiers, officers, and veterans! Thank you very much for your heroism, valor, courage, and fortitude, and for allowing us to celebrate this holiday as a victorious nation!

    I honor the bright memory of our heroic sons who fell for the Motherland with deep respect and wish patience to their families and loved ones! May peace and tranquility always reign in Azerbaijan!

    With deep respect and love, Your MEHRIBAN."

    Mehriban Aliyeva November 8 – Victory Day
    Mehriban Əliyeva: Qoy Azərbaycanda həmişə sülh və əmin-amanlıq hökm sürsün
    Мехрибан Алиева: Пусть в Азербайджане всегда господствуют мир и благополучие
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