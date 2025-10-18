Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Domestic policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 10:21
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Day of Restoration of Independence

    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The post reads: "May Azerbaijan's state independence, sovereignty, and the peace and tranquility in our country be eternal!"

    Azerbaijan Day of Restoration of Independence Mehriban Aliyeva First Vice-President
    Mehriban Əliyeva: Azərbaycandakı sülh və əmin-amanlıq əbədi olsun!
    Мехрибан Алиева поздравила азербайджанский народ с Днем восстановления независимости

