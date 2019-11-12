First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Constitution Day

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Constitution Day, Report informs citing AzerTag.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "Dear fellow countrymen, I congratulate you on the occasion of the Constitution Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and extend my best wishes to each and everyone of you. My wish is that Azerbaijan`s successful development be consistent, and that peace, stability, tranquility and security reign in our country forever!"