 Top

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Constitution Day

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaij

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Constitution Day, Report informs citing AzerTag.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "Dear fellow countrymen, I congratulate you on the occasion of the Constitution Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and extend my best wishes to each and everyone of you. My wish is that Azerbaijan`s successful development be consistent, and that peace, stability, tranquility and security reign in our country forever!"

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi