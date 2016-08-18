First Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis: Some cases in the Constitution do not meet today s requirements

Baku. 18 August.REPORT.AZ/ 'Changes are important in life of each society. Sometimes such a question occurs that why what for draft Referendum Act, amendments to the Constitution are. This is due to the country's development. Some cases don't meet today's requirements'.

Report informs, First Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Ziyafat Asgarov said at Baku meeting of chairmen of constituency election commissions.

Z.Asgarov made a speech on the topic of 'Constitutional grounds of the right to participate in the referendum and legislative mechanisms for its implementation'. He stated that constitution must meet requirements of a legal state: 'No country can say that it is a completely legal state. Heydar Aliyev used to say that democracy has a beginning, but no end. We try to meet the principles of a legal state in stages through these changes. Referendum is such a legal phenomenon that people participates as a whole. It reflects will of people. Each Referendum Act is an indicator of society's development. If referendum is held, it means there is need for it'.