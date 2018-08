Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been presented with the World Cup Trophy which was brought to Azerbaijan by Coca-Cola and AFFA as part of the world tour ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Report informs, the Cup was presented to the head of state by the owner of the World Cup, former French national team player, one of the world's football legends Christian Karembeu.