    Festive spirit fills Baku streets on International Women's Day

    Domestic policy
    • 08 March, 2026
    • 15:19
    Festive spirit fills Baku streets on International Women's Day

    Azerbaijan celebrates International Women's Day on March 8.

    On the occasion, Report visited the central districts of Baku.

    Busy streets are lined with numerous flower kiosks and decorated shop windows, while a festive atmosphere can be felt throughout the city.

    Report's lens captured a special atmosphere and the genuine emotions of city residents: moments of joy, warm reunions, and festive gestures of attention that make this day particularly bright and memorable.

    Bakıda Beynəlxalq Qadınlar Günü - FOTOREPORTAJ
    Photo
    Как в Баку отмечают Международный женский день - ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ

