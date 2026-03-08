Festive spirit fills Baku streets on International Women's Day - PHOTOS
Domestic policy
- 08 March, 2026
- 15:19
Azerbaijan celebrates International Women's Day on March 8.
On the occasion, Report visited the central districts of Baku.
Busy streets are lined with numerous flower kiosks and decorated shop windows, while a festive atmosphere can be felt throughout the city.
Report's lens captured a special atmosphere and the genuine emotions of city residents: moments of joy, warm reunions, and festive gestures of attention that make this day particularly bright and memorable.
Latest News
15:19
Photo
Festive spirit fills Baku streets on International Women's Day - PHOTOSDomestic policy
14:43
NYT: First week of military operations in Iran cost US $6BOther countries
14:25
Red Crescent: More than 9,600 civilian objects damaged in airstrikes on IranRegion
14:04
Pakistan Senate chairman condemns Iran"s drone attacks on AzerbaijanMilli Majlis
13:47
Photo
Nearly 1,900 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan amid US–Israel operationDomestic policy
13:30
Iran strikes US helicopter base in KuwaitRegion
13:19
NYT: Iran may still have access to enriched uranium at site bombed by US last yearOther countries
12:51
Four US bombers land at RAF base in UK after warning of surge in strikes on IranMilli Majlis
12:38